Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 203,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.