AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,400 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.22.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

AMTD International Company Profile (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

