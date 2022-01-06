AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Reduced by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN stock opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

