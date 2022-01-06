Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.