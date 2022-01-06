Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Down 1%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.02. 121,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 331,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.00.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.