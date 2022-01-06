Americana Partners LLC Invests $770,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

TDOC stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

