Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.98 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.81.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

