Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01.

