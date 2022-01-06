American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $271.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $285.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.47.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $264.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $278.57. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.