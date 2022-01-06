American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 2.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,805,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14,026.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.