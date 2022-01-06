American Investment Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $404.45. 47,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $422.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

