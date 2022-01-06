American Investment Services Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.32. 38,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,572. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

