Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.14.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.73. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

