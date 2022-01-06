Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.11

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 69916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 36.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $457,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

