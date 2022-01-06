Amalgamated Bank Sells 441 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Children’s Place worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Children’s Place by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

