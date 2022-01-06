Amalgamated Bank Sells 424 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 2,950.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 402,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after purchasing an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GFF opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

