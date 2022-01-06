Amalgamated Bank Sells 355 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

