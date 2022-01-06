Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 557.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

