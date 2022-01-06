Amalgamated Bank Has $573,000 Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Standex International were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Standex International stock opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

