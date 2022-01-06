Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $718,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $65,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $66.05 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 2.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

