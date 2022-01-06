Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 56.0% in December

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $71.26 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMADY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

