ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.02

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 7014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

The stock has a market cap of $816.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

