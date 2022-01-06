Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

ATUUF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Altura Energy has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in central Alberta. The company was founded on September 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

