Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

