Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

ARR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.35 million and a PE ratio of -142.11.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

