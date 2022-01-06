Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,329. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $36.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.