ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 7,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

