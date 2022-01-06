Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.9% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $45.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,842.29. 30,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,919.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,782.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

