Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,329,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $28.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,859.46. 15,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,649. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,929.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,808.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,191 shares of company stock valued at $440,111,074. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.