Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 12,000 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00.
Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
