Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 12,000 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Jonathan Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ally Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.