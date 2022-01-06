AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 83.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

