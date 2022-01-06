Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

