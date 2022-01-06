Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,559,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

