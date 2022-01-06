Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

