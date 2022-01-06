Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.12

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.12 and traded as high as C$19.20. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.52, with a volume of 114,418 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AD.UN shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The stock has a market cap of C$834.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

