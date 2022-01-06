Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.37% of Akamai Technologies worth $232,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

