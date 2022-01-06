Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 1,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

AIXXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aixtron alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.