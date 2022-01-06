AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BOS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of TSE BOS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$16.25 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.