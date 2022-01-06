AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE BOS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$16.25 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.95 million. Analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

