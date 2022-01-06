Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

