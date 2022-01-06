Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.10

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and traded as low as $32.60. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 325,244 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

