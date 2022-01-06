Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $148.60 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

