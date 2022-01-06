Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

