Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Up 50.9% in December

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $62,105.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,346 shares of company stock worth $241,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.