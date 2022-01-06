Affinia Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinia Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

