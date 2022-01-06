Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.72.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.81 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$15.95 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

