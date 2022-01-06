AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $216.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.53. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

