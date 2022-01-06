AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,559 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APAM opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

