AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,457 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Acorda Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.57 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

