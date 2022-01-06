AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,504 Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

