Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 11,036 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $54.56 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

